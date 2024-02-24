 St Xaviers College's TEDx Event Set For Tomorrow; Kavita Seth Among Speakers
TED x St Xaviers College, Mumbai has released the list of speakers for its upcoming event titled 'Spectrums- Collaborate, Converse, Create', ensuring an insightful examination of a wide range of viewpoints and creative concepts.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Scheduled tomorrow, February 25th between 8:30 am and 6 pm, the event's goal is to go beyond conventional limits and explore the diverse aspects of global advancement and local community growth. By emphasizing the move away from simplistic thinking, TEDxStXaviersMumbai will unite experts from different fields to spark new perspectives on daily life.

Kavita Seth, an award-winning musician, Palanikumar, a documentary photographer, and Chetan Vohra, the author and creator of the "Sochu" series are among the distinguished speakers slated to speak at the event.

Other speakers include Sefi George, Devika Mehta Kadam, Arathi Arun, Jyoti More, Milan Singh, Dr. Nozier Sheriar and Dr. Neeta Mukherjee.

TEDxStXaviersMumbai is calling on participants to interact with these motivating speakers and discover fresh opportunities for working together, conversation, and constructive transformation.

It is a public event for which interested candidates can register on the official website.

