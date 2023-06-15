Events like TEDx ought to be supported for city’s youth: Ketan Mohitkar

New Delhi (India), June 13: Nagpurians had a Super Sunday on April 30, 2023. TEDxAmbazariLake, hosted at Vanamati Auditorium, was the ideal gathering of thinkers, intellectuals, social entrepreneurs, and change-makers. The frantic energy of the audience, ready to hear from the panel of speakers, filled the hall with excitement. The discussion’s theme, “Left, Right, and Centre,” symbolised the inclusion, openness, and respectful engagement of numerous ideas emanating from all perspectives and sections of the country. The Ted Talks promoted a meaningful and healthy conversation on innovation, technology, culture, and the spread of ideas for positive social change.

Ketan Mohitkar, State Secretary of the Indian Council for Technical Research and Development; Dr. Bhimraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur; and Ram Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner, lit the customary lamp to officially inaugurate the programme.

Ketan Mohitkar spoke to the audience about why the title TEDxAmbazariLake was chosen. He depicted Nagpur as the epicenter of India, and Ambazari Lake is what defines Nagpur. There were many names considered for the event, but because Nagpurkars have a strong bond with Lake Ambazari, the name “TEDxAmbazariLake” was opted for. He continued by saying that such ground-breaking initiatives had to be held across the entire country, not just in Nagpur. Nagpur has the potential to implement open-dice innovation programmes aimed at identifying and nurturing pioneers and changemakers for the betterment of the country. For the first time in the city, initiatives like Ted talks were held, and more such initiatives ought to be supported for the city’s youth. He ended on an extremely exciting note and got the crowd excited by making an informal announcement of the tentative schedule for the country’s largest startup festival: Nagpur Startup Fest. The event is slated to take place in Nagpur during the months of September or October.

The Indian Council for Technical Research and Development was the organising partner for the event. With the support of the organisation and other partners, the TEDxAmbazariLake-2023 event at VANAMATI Auditorium was a successful fusion of current innovations and forward-thinking concepts. The distinguished speakers offered their wealth of expertise, motivating the audience members to create their own visions.

