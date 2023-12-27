 St. Xavier’s College Hosts Stem Cell Donation Drive
St. Xavier’s College hosts Tata Memorial Hospital’s Stem Cell Donation Drive to create awareness and encourage student participation in supporting cancer patients.

Sharvani VardeUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
St. Xavier’s College Hosts Stem Cell Donation Drive | File

St. Xavier’s College, in the second week of December 2023, provided a platform for Tata Memorial Hospital’s Stem Cell Donation Drive, with an aim to create awareness and encourage students to participate actively in supporting cancer patients in need.

Heading the drive was Dr. Praveen Clement, the Transplant Co-ordinator at Marrow Donor Registry India. Dr. Clement took charge of the awareness campaign and addressed the queries raised by the students. He conducted personalized sessions, providing information and urging students to participate in the donation drive in large numbers. The response from St. Xavier’s College students left Dr. Clement expressing gratitude for their overwhelming engagement.

Student's Share Their Experience

The Free Press Journal interviewed several students to assess their experience with the initiative. Many felt that they were contributing to a genuinely good cause, instilling a sense of responsibility and awareness of their capabilities.

Lijoy Matthew, a student at St. Xavier’s College, shared his perspective on the event, stating, “If I can help cure someone’s cancer, why not just register? It just sounds like a no-brainer to me. Being aware of how rare it is for someone’s cancer to be cured and to be able to be a part of helping that rarity go down is what makes this worthwhile for me.” Numerous other students echoed Lijoy's sentiment.

Tanisha Keny expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “As someone who is always looking for an opportunity to give back, this cause seems perfect.”

The donation drive served as a poignant reminder for students that a single step could potentially save someone's life.

