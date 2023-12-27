Private Schools In Ahmedabad Warned To Submit RTE Student Details For Fee Reimbursement

PTI

Despite recurrent reminders from the education department, a significant number of private schools within Ahmedabad have reportedly failed to furnish the necessary particulars concerning students enrolled under the RTE Act, reported Times of India.

It has been revealed that the first-term fees for around 75,000 students in Grades 1-8 have been refunded, but fees for 15,000 students are still outstanding. This group has not been reimbursed because their attendance did not meet the required 80% threshold for the term.

The Education Officer of Ahmedabad City District has clearly stated that private schools should not tell students and parents to go to the District Education Officer's office to ask about unpaid fees. Instead, schools must show a printed copy of the information about RTE students that has been uploaded to the official website on their notice boards.

The purpose of this action is to notify parents that if their children have poor attendance, they will not receive fee reimbursement. Additionally, schools are encouraged to quickly correct any errors in bank details to prevent delays in the reimbursement process. This proactive strategy aims to promptly resolve any issues that may arise with fee reimbursement.

The Right to Education Act requires that private schools set aside 25 percent of their available seats for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. According to the regulation, these schools must supply economically disadvantaged students with necessary learning resources, which will be refunded by the government at a later time.

This program seeks to support diversity and provide fair access to education for students from underprivileged backgrounds. Private schools are directed to follow these rules to guarantee the effective implementation of the RTE Act and maintain its core values.

The RTE Act, established in 2009, outlines precise documentation prerequisites for student enrollments within its scope. These requirements comprise evidence of residence, an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate, an Aadhaar card, an income certificate, age validation, passport-sized photos, contact information, a ration card, and a caste certificate if relevant.