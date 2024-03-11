SSC To Release Answer Key For GD Constable Exam 2023 At ssc.nic.in | Official

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the answer key for the General Duty (GD) Constable 2023 exam soon. Candidates who took part in the recruitment exam will soon be able to view the SSC GD Constable answer key 2024 on the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, by using their registration number and date of birth.

The eagerly awaited SSC GD Constable result for 2024 is expected to be declared by the end of March, according to various media reports.

The selection procedure for SSC GD Constable comprises several stages, such as Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

The SSC GD 2024 examination, held between February 20 and March 7, has the objective of filling 26,146 constable positions in different departments. This recruitment process has attracted a large number of candidates from all over the country.

In the written examination, candidates faced 200 questions, with each correct answer fetching them one mark. However, incorrect answers incurred a penalty of 0.5 marks. The exam duration was set at 2 hours, providing candidates with ample time to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.