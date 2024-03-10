SSC and HSC Board Exams in Gujarat Begin Tomorrow: Important Guidelines

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is preparing to commence the board examinations for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) starting from tomorrow, March 11, 2024. As students in the state prepare themselves for these exams, here are the important details you should remember:

Date and Time:

SSC exams March 11 to March 22

HSC Science stream exams will also conclude on March 22.

The HSC General stream examinations extend until March 26.

Exam Schedule:

Both the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts.

Class 12 exams will take place from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm for the first shift and from 3 pm to 6:15 pm for the second shift.

Class 10 exams are scheduled from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

Important Guidelines:

Students are advised to arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam to avoid any last-minute rush.

Additionally, it is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards for entry into the examination hall.

Result Declaration:

The results for both SSC and HSC examinations are expected to be announced in May 2024. Students can access their results on the official website of the Gujarat Board, gseb.org.