CUET PG 2024: Exam Start Tomorrow Check Important Guidelines

File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 tomorrow, March 11. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets can do so by visiting the official CUET PG website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The exam, scheduled to conclude on March 28, will be conducted in three shifts:

9:00 am to 10:45 am

12:45 pm to 2:30 pm

4:30 pm to 6:15 pm

In order to guarantee a seamless examination procedure, it is recommended that candidates arrive at the examination venue at least 90 minutes prior to the designated commencement time.

Important Timings:

Entry to the exam center begins 30 minutes before the exam.

20 minutes are allocated for biometric registration, manual attendance, and verification processes.

Candidates will have 10 minutes to read instructions before the exam begins.

Things to Carry:

Candidates are allowed to carry only specific items into the exam venue:

CUET PG admit card and city slip (mandatory)

Printed copy of CUET PG admit card with self-declaration

Transparent ballpoint pen

Additional photograph for the attendance sheet

Authorised photo ID (original and valid)

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

CUET PG Exam Day - Do's:

Sit at the allotted computers.

Be seated immediately upon arrival.

Read questions carefully before answering.

Carry admit card and identity proof.

CUET PG Exam - Don'ts:

Prohibited items include geometry box, pencil box, handbag, purse, mobile phone, and smartwatch.

Candidates cannot appear for the exam more than once.

Entry/exit during the exam is not permitted.

Read Also CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Released at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates are advised to strictly follow these guidelines in order to guarantee a just and effective examination procedure. For more information and updates, please consult the official website of CUET PG.