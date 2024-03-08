CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Released at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET PG 2024 admit card. Set to start on March 11, 2024, the exams will be conducted in multiple shifts until March 28, 2024.

As per the announcement, candidates can access their admit cards via the official website of CUET PG. It's imperative for all candidates to download and carry the admit card to the exam center, as it serves as a mandatory identification document. The admit card holds vital information such as exam details, center location, and schedule.

CUET PG 2024 Exam Schedule

The CUET PG 2024 exam schedule is as follows:

Date: March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024

Shift 1: 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Shift 2: 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Shift 3: 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2024

To download the CUET PG 2024 admit card, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of CUET PG.

Locate and click on the CUET PG admit card link.

Log in using the provided application number and password.

Download the CUET PG 2024 admit card for future reference.

Candidates must ensure they have their application number and password ready before proceeding with the download process.

Details Mentioned in CUET PG 2024 Admit Card

The CUET PG 2024 admit card contains crucial details, including:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration details

Candidate's photograph and signature

Name of the exam

Exam subject

Schedule

Exam center details

Reporting time

Exam instructions

Candidates need to verify all details mentioned on the admit card to avoid any discrepancies on the exam day.

Read Also Runaway JEE Aspirant Optimist After Mumbai’s Lessons

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for any updates or changes regarding the CUET PG exams.

For further information and updates, candidates can visit pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, the official website of CUET PG.