 SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF exam 2022 paper 2 result OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link
SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF exam 2022 paper 2 result OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link

SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF exam 2022 paper 2 result OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link

Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF exam 2022 paper 2 result OUT | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF 2022 paper II results released on May 26.

Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection commission conducted the paper II exam on May 2.

“Result of Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of SubInspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 was declared by the Commission on 24.03.2023, wherein 15743 candidates (Male- 14628 and Female- 1115) were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II. Paper-II of the said examination was conducted on 02.05.2023”, reads the official notification.

article-image

SSC SI in Delhi police paper II result List 1

SSC SI in Delhi Police paper II result List 2

Steps to download SSC SI in Delhi Police 2022 Paper II result:

  • To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 – Declaration of result of Paper-II to short-list candidates for Medical Examination".

