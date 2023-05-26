SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF exam 2022 paper 2 result OUT at ssc.nic.in, direct link

SSC SI Delhi Police & CAPF exam 2022 paper 2 result OUT | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF 2022 paper II results released on May 26.

Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection commission conducted the paper II exam on May 2.

“Result of Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of SubInspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 was declared by the Commission on 24.03.2023, wherein 15743 candidates (Male- 14628 and Female- 1115) were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II. Paper-II of the said examination was conducted on 02.05.2023”, reads the official notification.

SSC SI in Delhi police paper II result List 1

SSC SI in Delhi Police paper II result List 2

Steps to download SSC SI in Delhi Police 2022 Paper II result: