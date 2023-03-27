SSC selection post phase 11 registration ends today; link here

The registration process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Phase-XI/2023/Selection Post is set to end on March 27. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.
After completing their application, candidates will have a brief window to make any corrections from April 3 to April 4. The Compute-based examination will be held in June-July 2023.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5369 vacancies in different departments.
The registration fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.
SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: Steps to fill the applictaion form
Visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Fill out the applictaion form, and upload all the required documents
Pay the fee and submit the application
Download the form and take a printout for future reference.
