 SSC selection post phase 11 registration ends today; link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC selection post phase 11 registration ends today; link here

SSC selection post phase 11 registration ends today; link here

The online registration process for the Phase XI Exam 2023/ Selection Post recruitment 2023 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) ends today on March 27.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

The registration process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Phase-XI/2023/Selection Post is set to end on March 27. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

After completing their application, candidates will have a brief window to make any corrections from April 3 to April 4. The Compute-based examination will be held in June-July 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5369 vacancies in different departments.

The registration fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

For detailed information on categories of Posts, click here: ssc.nic.in/Portal/SelectionPostDetails.

SSC Phase 11 recruitment 2023: Steps to fill the applictaion form

Visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form, and upload all the required documents

Pay the fee and submit the application

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Read Also
SSC MTS final result 2021 declared, direct link here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 registration last date extended till March 31; Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 registration last date extended till March 31; Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

BSEB Result 2023: Bihar class 10 results to be out soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Result 2023: Bihar class 10 results to be out soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

SSC selection post phase 11 registration ends today; link here

SSC selection post phase 11 registration ends today; link here

JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Exam begins on April 6; Admit card and exam city slip to be out on...

JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Exam begins on April 6; Admit card and exam city slip to be out on...

UP: 38 school girls test Covid positive in Lakhimpur Kheri

UP: 38 school girls test Covid positive in Lakhimpur Kheri