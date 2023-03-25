SSC MTS final result 2021 declared, direct link here

SSC MTS 2021 Final Result Declared | Representative image

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on Saturday declared the SSC MTS Final Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 can check the results through the official site at ssc.nic.in.

The result has been declared for 7368 candidates on the official website of the commission. The User Departments will check the eligibility of the candidates thoroughly in all respects before issuing an offer of appointment to the candidates.

As per the official notice, the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on April 6, 2023. This facility will be available from April 6 to April 20, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Link to SSC MTS Final result 2021 for MTS

Link to SSC MTS Final result 2021 for Havildar

SSC MTS Final Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site- ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link available on the home page.

PDF file for SSC MTS Final Result 2021 will be available.

Click on the PDF file and a new page will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of 7368 candidates (excluding 126 withheld) is available on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.