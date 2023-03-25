 SSC MTS final result 2021 declared, direct link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC MTS final result 2021 declared, direct link here

SSC MTS final result 2021 declared, direct link here

SSC MTS final result 2021 has been released on March 24, 2023 on the official website. Candidates can check results now.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
SSC MTS 2021 Final Result Declared | Representative image

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on Saturday declared the SSC MTS Final Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 can check the results through the official site at ssc.nic.in.

The result has been declared for 7368 candidates on the official website of the commission. The User Departments will check the eligibility of the candidates thoroughly in all respects before issuing an offer of appointment to the candidates.

As per the official notice, the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on April 6, 2023. This facility will be available from April 6 to April 20, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Link to SSC MTS Final result 2021 for MTS

Link to SSC MTS Final result 2021 for Havildar

SSC MTS Final Result 2021: How to check

  • Visit the official site- ssc.nic.in

  • Click on the result link available on the home page.

  • PDF file for SSC MTS Final Result 2021 will be available.

  • Click on the PDF file and a new page will open.

  • Check the result and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of 7368 candidates (excluding 126 withheld) is available on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Read Also
Jharkhand SSC to recruit 3120 PGT, TGT posts, registration begins April 5
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TSPSC paper leak: Telangana SIT issues notice to BJP president

TSPSC paper leak: Telangana SIT issues notice to BJP president

Maharashtra TAIT result 2023 declared; Know how to download

Maharashtra TAIT result 2023 declared; Know how to download

SSC MTS final result 2021 declared, direct link here

SSC MTS final result 2021 declared, direct link here

Primary school locked, students fail to appear for annual exam in Odisha

Primary school locked, students fail to appear for annual exam in Odisha

NEET PG 2023 scorecard expected today, Here's how to check

NEET PG 2023 scorecard expected today, Here's how to check