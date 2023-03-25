Jharkhand SSC to recruit 3120 PGT, TGT posts, registration begins April 5

The selection process is based on CBT main exam. | Representative image

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. The registration process will begin on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3120 PGT, TGT regular and backlog posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: April 5, 2023

Closing date of application: May 4, 2023

Last date for submission of application fees: May 6, 2023

Correction window: April 10 to April 12, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 2855 posts

Backlog vacancy: 265 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given below.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on CBT main exam. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be put in the merit list prepared by the Commission.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100 for all categories and reserved category candidates will have to pay ₹50/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JSSC.

Notification Link for regular vacancy

Notification Link for Backlog vacancy: