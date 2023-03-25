 Jharkhand SSC to recruit 3120 PGT, TGT posts, registration begins April 5
JSSC released the official recruitment notice for 3120 PGT, TGT posts. The registration process will begin on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
The selection process is based on CBT main exam. | Representative image

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. The registration process will begin on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3120 PGT, TGT regular and backlog posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: April 5, 2023

  • Closing date of application: May 4, 2023

  • Last date for submission of application fees: May 6, 2023

  • Correction window: April 10 to April 12, 2023.

Vacancy Details

  • Regular vacancy: 2855 posts

  • Backlog vacancy: 265 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given below.

Selection Process

The selection process is based on CBT main exam. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will be put in the merit list prepared by the Commission.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100 for all categories and reserved category candidates will have to pay ₹50/- as application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JSSC.

Notification Link for regular vacancy

Notification Link for Backlog vacancy:

article-image

