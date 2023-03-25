SSC selection post Ladakh recruitment 2023: Apply for 205 posts, details below

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 205 vacancies in various departments. | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting online applications for the Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023. Candidates who are interested can now apply online by visiting the official website: ssc.nic.in. The registration process for the same was initiated on 24 March and will conclude on 12 April.

Following the completion of registrations, candidates will be able to make corrections to their online application forms from April 19 to April 22. The Computer Based Examination will be held in June- July 2022.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 205 vacancies in various departments.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website: ssc.nic.in

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the documents

Pay your fee and submit the application

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The application fee for registering is Rs 100. However, women applicants along with the ones belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are at present exempted from this fee payment.