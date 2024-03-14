SSC Releases Additional Result-2 for Selection Posts Ladakh 2022: Check Merit List & Next Stage Details

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the additional result-2 for Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 (Matriculation Level posts). This result has been announced after the initial results of the Computer Based Examination on December 23, 2022. The additional result-2 contains a list of selected candidates for the next stage of scrutiny as per the provisions mentioned in the Notice of Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022.

According to the Notice, candidates were initially qualified for various post-categories in the ratio of 1:20 or 1:10 (vacancy: candidates), subject to merit and availability/suitability of candidates.

In accordance with Para 18.21 of the Notice, the Commission has shortlisted additional candidates based on merit and availability, particularly due to the rejection of candidates during document scrutiny in the SSC(NWR) Regional Office.

The additional result-2 provides additional candidates for various post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in the Computer Based Examination of Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022. A minimum cut-off criteria has been applied while processing the additional result, as per the provisions of the examination's Notice.

Candidates who were previously declared as "Not Qualified" have been reconsidered for qualifying in the Additional Result against the reported post-categories, subject to merit and availability/suitability of candidates. The post-category-wise cut-off fixed by the Commission for the additional candidates eligible for the next stage of scrutiny has been detailed.

Candidates shortlisted in the additional result-2 are required to submit copies of all supporting documents (self-attested) along with the printout of their online application form to the Staff Selection Commission (Northern Western Region) by April 2, 2024, via SPEED POST ONLY. It is important to note that candidates must clearly mention "Matriculation level" and "Post-Category No..." on the envelope when sending the documents.

The SSC emphasizes that the additional result for vacancies/categories of posts where no additional candidates are qualified/shortlisted is either due to available candidates not fulfilling the eligibility criteria as per the examination's Notice or suitable candidates not being available. The conditions and provisions of the Result Write-up [Matriculation level] dated December 23, 2022 remain unchanged and applicable.