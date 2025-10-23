 J&K Students Association Forms 13-Member Panel To Engage On Reservation Policy
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has formed a 13-member panel to engage with the UT and Central governments on the reservation policy. The committee will review the state’s sub-committee report, hold discussions with authorities, and propose recommendations to address concerns of students and job aspirants across J&K.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
J&K Students Association Forms 13-Member Panel To Engage On Reservation Policy

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association formed a 13-member panel on Wednesday to engage with the Union Territory government on the reservation policy.

A statement from the association said the panel will ensure broader representation and inclusive participation in the dialogue process.

It said the panel will engage with both the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Central government on matters related to the reservation policy.

The panel will hold formal discussions with government authorities and other stakeholders to address concerns and share recommendations regarding the reservation policy and recruitment-related issues affecting students and job aspirants across Jammu and Kashmir, the association said.

article-image

On December 10 last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government constituted a cabinet sub-committee to look into grievances raised by aspirants against the existing reservation policy in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said the Cabinet has accepted the sub-committee report on reservation, which would be sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval.

The student association said its committee is mandated to review the sub-committee's report in detail, engage with government authorities, and propose actionable recommendations that align with the aspirations and rights of the students of Jammu and Kashmir.

article-image

The committee will commence its work immediately and is expected to present its feedback and recommendations within the stipulated time frame.

The association will soon seek an appointment with the government to formally present its suggestions and feedback, it added.

