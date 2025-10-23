 MCC Releases Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result After Candidate Complaints; Get Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMCC Releases Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result After Candidate Complaints; Get Direct Link Here

MCC Releases Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result After Candidate Complaints; Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC has released the revised NEET UG Round 3 provisional allotment result for 2025 after addressing candidate complaints. Aspirants can check the updated list on mcc.nic.in and report discrepancies by 3 PM on October 23 before the final result is declared.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the updated provisional Round 3 result of NEET UG Counselling 2025 after several students complained of errors in the previous version. The new allotment list, named "Provisional Result-II", can be downloaded now on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates Asked to Check and Report Errors

MCC has requested applicants to carefully verify their revised allotment and report discrepancies by 3 PM on October 23, 2025, via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. Once this time lapses, the result will be regarded as final and cannot be challenged in court.

"The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any rightover the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," reads the notification.

FPJ Shorts
PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions Underway; Check Details Here
PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions Underway; Check Details Here
Navi Mumbai: Four Booked for Assault and Sexual Harassment Of 18-Year-Old Girl In Sanpada
Navi Mumbai: Four Booked for Assault and Sexual Harassment Of 18-Year-Old Girl In Sanpada
IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier To Offer Direct Connectivity On Route
IndiGo Will Operate Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai And Madinah; To Become Only Indian Carrier To Offer Direct Connectivity On Route
'Sanctions Will Backfire': Russia Warns US After Trump Targets Rosneft & Lukoil, China Joins Criticism
'Sanctions Will Backfire': Russia Warns US After Trump Targets Rosneft & Lukoil, China Joins Criticism

Final Allotment and College Reporting

The new list is provisional and indicative, hence candidates cannot stake claim over seats on the basis of it until the final result announcement. When the final allotment is released, MCC will post the schedule for the reporting of candidates to their respective colleges with documents for admission formalities.

The committee has requested candidates to go to their allotted institutions only after they download the final allotment letter from the MCC official portal.

Read Also
IIT Delhi, University Of Queensland Launch Joint PhD Program With Rs 37K Stipend; Know About...
article-image

NEET UG Round 3 Revised Allotment Result II: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Round 3 Revised Allotment Result II on the homepage

Step 3: The NEET UG Round 3 Revised Allotment Result II PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET UG Round 3 Revised Allotment Result II PDF and take a print out for future reference.

Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result PDF Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions...

PPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 101 Horticulture Development Officer Positions...

MCC Releases Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result After Candidate Complaints; Get Direct Link...

MCC Releases Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result After Candidate Complaints; Get Direct Link...

IIT-Indore Researchers Develop Colour-Changing Supercapacitor For Smarter Energy Storage

IIT-Indore Researchers Develop Colour-Changing Supercapacitor For Smarter Energy Storage

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here

IIFT MBA Admissions 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Selection Process Here

IIT Delhi, University Of Queensland Launch Joint PhD Program With Rs 37K Stipend; Know About...

IIT Delhi, University Of Queensland Launch Joint PhD Program With Rs 37K Stipend; Know About...