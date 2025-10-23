MCC Releases Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result After Candidate Complaints; Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the updated provisional Round 3 result of NEET UG Counselling 2025 after several students complained of errors in the previous version. The new allotment list, named "Provisional Result-II", can be downloaded now on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates Asked to Check and Report Errors

MCC has requested applicants to carefully verify their revised allotment and report discrepancies by 3 PM on October 23, 2025, via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. Once this time lapses, the result will be regarded as final and cannot be challenged in court.

"The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any rightover the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," reads the notification.

Final Allotment and College Reporting

The new list is provisional and indicative, hence candidates cannot stake claim over seats on the basis of it until the final result announcement. When the final allotment is released, MCC will post the schedule for the reporting of candidates to their respective colleges with documents for admission formalities.

The committee has requested candidates to go to their allotted institutions only after they download the final allotment letter from the MCC official portal.

NEET UG Round 3 Revised Allotment Result II: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Round 3 Revised Allotment Result II on the homepage

Step 3: The NEET UG Round 3 Revised Allotment Result II PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET UG Round 3 Revised Allotment Result II PDF and take a print out for future reference.

Revised NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result PDF Direct Link