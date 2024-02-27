 SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2,049 Vacancies in Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions
Apply for 2,049 vacancies within Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. Registration open until March 18. Exam dates: May 6-8.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for 2,049 vacancies across various posts within the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. Interested candidates can submit their applications via the official website, ssc.gov.in. Here are the key details:

Vacancy Details: 

255 vacancies for Scheduled Caste

124 for Scheduled Tribe

456 for Other Backward Castes

1,028 for Unreserved Categories

186 for Economically Weaker Sections

Application Deadline: 

Aspiring candidates have until March 18 to complete the registration process. 

Following this, the window for application form corrections will be open from March 22 to 24.

Examination Schedule: 

The SSC will conduct the computer-based test from May 6 to 8.

Examination Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 100, payable online through BHIM UPI, net banking, or debit/credit cards. 

Women candidates and applicants from SC, ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen categories are exempt from paying any fee. 

The deadline for online fee payment is March 19.

Correction Charges:

A fee of Rs 200 will be charged for the first instance of editing and re-submitting modified or corrected applications, and Rs 500 for subsequent corrections. 

This fee applies to all candidates, regardless of gender or category.

SSC Exam Pattern: 

The examination will consist of three separate Computer Based Test (CBT) sessions, featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. 

The duration of the exam is 60 minutes.

The marking scheme awards 2 marks for each correct answer and deducts 0.5 marks for every incorrect response.

