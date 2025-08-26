 SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Phase 13 re-exam, scheduled for August 29, 2025, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Over 55,000 candidates will appear for the re-test, which replaces their previous attempt held between July 24 and August 2. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,423 vacancies across various qualification levels.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 | Image: Canva

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit cards for the SSC Phase 13 re-test. Eligible candidates for the re-test can now download their hall tickets from the SSC official website at ssc.gov.in.

The re-exam is to be conducted on August 29, 2025, and will provide seating for more than 55,000 candidates at multiple exam centres. The Commission has opted for a re-exam following reports of problems during the initial exam window held between July 24 and August 2, where the Commission had given a fresh chance to affected candidates.

As per the SSC's latest notice, the previous attempt scores will be ignored, and candidates will be considered only on the basis of August 29 exam results. Candidates have been assigned centres for the exam according to their first three preferred cities, depending on availability.

The hiring drive under Phase 13 is to recruit 2,423 positions in various departments. The computer test will comprise three different exams in line with the minimum educational qualifications needed for various posts: Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & above.

FPJ Shorts
Names Of 7 Foreign Medical Graduates Booked For Fraud Still On Maharashtra Medical Council Portal, Raising Alarm
Names Of 7 Foreign Medical Graduates Booked For Fraud Still On Maharashtra Medical Council Portal, Raising Alarm
'I, Too, Will Compete': Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla Inspires Children On India's Human Moon Landing Mission - Videos
'I, Too, Will Compete': Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla Inspires Children On India's Human Moon Landing Mission - Videos
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off First Ganpati Special Train From Mumbai to Konkan | Video
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off First Ganpati Special Train From Mumbai to Konkan | Video
When Is Onam 2025? Know Correct Start And End Dates Of This Popular Kerala Festival
When Is Onam 2025? Know Correct Start And End Dates Of This Popular Kerala Festival

Each paper will be in an objective-type, multiple-choice format:

Duration: 60 minutes

Questions: 100

Total Marks: 200

Negative Marking: 0.50 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

Applicants are requested in strong terms to download their admit cards early and minutely go through the exam guidelines. This re-exam is a new chance for the impacted applicants to compete equally in one of SSC's large-scale recruitment processes of the year.

Read Also
SSC To Hold Re-Exam On August 29 For 59,000 Candidates Affected By Technical Glitches; Introduces...
article-image

SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the login tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SSC Phase 13 admit card and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I, Too, Will Compete': Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla Inspires Children On India's Human Moon...

'I, Too, Will Compete': Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla Inspires Children On India's Human Moon...

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 3,727 Posts, Including 1,216 For Women...

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 3,727 Posts, Including 1,216 For Women...

Anubhav Sachan Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Win UK University Polo Championship

Anubhav Sachan Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Win UK University Polo Championship

SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Registration Process Closes Today; Check Important Dates Here

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Registration Process Closes Today; Check Important Dates Here