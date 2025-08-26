SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 | Image: Canva

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit cards for the SSC Phase 13 re-test. Eligible candidates for the re-test can now download their hall tickets from the SSC official website at ssc.gov.in.

The re-exam is to be conducted on August 29, 2025, and will provide seating for more than 55,000 candidates at multiple exam centres. The Commission has opted for a re-exam following reports of problems during the initial exam window held between July 24 and August 2, where the Commission had given a fresh chance to affected candidates.

As per the SSC's latest notice, the previous attempt scores will be ignored, and candidates will be considered only on the basis of August 29 exam results. Candidates have been assigned centres for the exam according to their first three preferred cities, depending on availability.

The hiring drive under Phase 13 is to recruit 2,423 positions in various departments. The computer test will comprise three different exams in line with the minimum educational qualifications needed for various posts: Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & above.

Each paper will be in an objective-type, multiple-choice format:

Duration: 60 minutes

Questions: 100

Total Marks: 200

Negative Marking: 0.50 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

Applicants are requested in strong terms to download their admit cards early and minutely go through the exam guidelines. This re-exam is a new chance for the impacted applicants to compete equally in one of SSC's large-scale recruitment processes of the year.

SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the login tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the SSC Phase 13 Re-Exam Admit Card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SSC Phase 13 admit card and take a print out for future reference.