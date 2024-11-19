 SSC MTS 2024 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon; Check Key Details
SSC MTS 2024 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon; Check Key Details

This employment effort will fill 9,583 vacancies, including 3,439 havaldar and 6,144 multitasking non-technical staff roles.

Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
SSC MTS 2024 | Official Website

The SSC MTS Answer Key 2024 will shortly be made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The answer key will be available for download on the official website for candidates who took the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) exam. The SSC MTS and Havaldar exams took place from September 30 to November 14, 2024.

How to check?

-Go to ssc.gov.in, the official SSC website.
-On the homepage, select the "Answer Key" option.
-Click on the SSC MTS Answer Key 2024 link.

-Type in your login information and hit "Submit."
-The screen will display the answer key.
-Save it for later use after downloading it.

Exam Pattern

On the same day, the exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will focus on problem-solving, reasoning, and arithmetic and mathematical skills. The Reasoning and Math portions will each include 20 questions totalling 60 points. There will be 40 problems in the combined categories of arithmetic and reasoning. Candidates must score at least 30% (12 out of 40 questions) to be eligible for this qualifying-only session. This session will not have any negative marking.

The second session will include questions in general awareness, as well as English language and comprehension. Each part will contain 25 questions worth 75 marks. The marks gained during this session will be used to determine the final merit list for the MTS position. In Session 2, negative marking will be implemented, with one mark deducted for each incorrect response.

