 SSC MTS 2024: Answer Key Releasing Soon? Check Update Here
This recruitment drive will fill 9,583 openings, including 3,439 havaldar and 6,144 multitasking non-technical staff positions.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
SSC MTS 2024 | Official Website

This recruitment drive will fill 9,583 openings, including 3,439 havaldar and 6,144 multitasking non-technical staff positions.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar exams took place from September 30 to November 14, 2024.

How to check?

To download their SSC MTS Havaldar answer key and response sheet, candidates must log in using their registration information.

-Visit ssc.gov.in, the official SSC website.
-From the homepage, select the "Answer Key" option.
-Click the SSC MTS Answer Key 2024 link.
-Enter your login details and click "Submit."
-The screen will show the answer key.

-Once downloaded, save it for later use.

Candidates can submit objections to the answers that are wrong in the answer key. Candidates would need to pay an objection fee of INR 100 for each objection they wish to file. The only ways for candidates to pay to raise objection is through debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, and other fee payment methods.

The next steps, which include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST), are for candidates who pass the computer-based exam.

