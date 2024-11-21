RRB ALP 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today At www.recruitmentrrb.in; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines

RRB ALP 2024 | Official Website

The admit cards for the 2024 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam are anticipated to be made available by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) today, November 21. On the official RRB websites, candidates who successfully applied for the RRB ALP positions can now download their admit cards. The dates of the RRB ALP exam are set for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024.

How to download?

By simply entering their registration information on the official website, candidates can download their admission cards.

-Visit the RRB region's official website where you submitted your application, www.recruitmentrrb.in.

-Secondly, search for the "RRB ALP Admit Card 2024" link under "Latest Announcements" or "Important Links."

-Select the link and provide your date of birth, password, and registration number.

-Your admit card will appear after you log in. Get it and print it out.

Important exam day guidelines



Before the exam, verify your exam date, time, and venue through the RRB website or admit card. Reach the exam center at least 90 minutes before the exam time and bring the original ID proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License, etc.) along with a photocopy. Also, carry a printout of your admit card and two passport-sized photos.

On the exam day, electronic devices, study materials, food, drinks, bags, and jewelry (except wedding rings/watches) are strictly prohibited. The exam mode is Computer-Based Test (CBT) and the duration is 90 minutes. The questions are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and the language options are Hindi and English.