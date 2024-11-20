 Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in; Check All Details Here
Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024 Application Open For 253 Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in; Check All Details Here

The Central Bank of India is accepting applications for a number of managerial positions.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
The Central Bank of India is accepting applications for a number of managerial positions. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at centralbankofindia.co.in, the Central Bank of India's official website. This hiring campaign will fill 253 positions inside the company.

Important dates:

Applications submission deadline: December 3, 2024

Tentative interview date: Second week of January 2025

Online test date: December 14, 2024

Vacancy details:

SC IV – CM: 10 posts

SC III – SM: 56 posts

SC II – MGR: 162 posts

SC I – AM: 25 posts

Application fees:

For women, PWBD, Schedule Caste, and Schedule Tribe candidates: ₹175/- + GST.

Other candidates: ₹850/- + GST.

Payment methods: Debit cards (RuPay, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets.

Candidates can visit the Central Bank of India's official website.

How to apply for the post:

Visit centralbankofindia.co.in, the Central Bank of India's official website.

Locate and click on the "Careers" or "Recruitment" section on the homepage.

Select the Specialist Officer (SO) notification link.

After selecting the "Apply Online" button, fill out the form with your name, email address, and phone number.

To access the application portal, enter your registration number and password.

Provide all necessary information, including your personal data, educational background, and employment history.

Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

Check the application form before the final submission.

Use a credit/debit card, net banking, or any applicable payment method to pay the application cost online.

After the fee has been successfully paid, submit the application.

For future use, download and print the completed application form and the application confirmation receipt.

Selection process:

Personal interviews and online platform/scenario-based tests will be used for selection.

Developer: For roughly three and a half hours, the test will be an online coding test. The first half hour will be spent working on paper without computers, and the next three hours will be spent coding on computers.

Regarding the remaining posts: The OBRIC system and OMR sheets will be used to administer the Objective (MCQ) type test. The test will consist of 50 objective-style questions and last for two hours. There won't be any bad grades. English will be the offered language for the test.

