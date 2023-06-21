SSC LDC Final Result 2017 OUT at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC LDC Final Result 2017 | SSC official

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared final results of the Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017 on June 20, 2023. Candidates who appeared for this exam can check their selection status on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The exam was held for group C staff in Central Secretariat Clerical Service, Armed Forces Headquarters Clerical Service, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) (B), Central Passport Organization under Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA) and O/o Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

SSC announced Result of paper 2 of SSC LDC on September 27, 2022 and on the basis of performance in papers 1 and 2, a total of 40 candidates have been recommended for appointment in the Central Secretariat Clerical Service.

One candidate has been recommended for Indian Foreign Services (Ministry of External Affairs) and five for the Ministry of Railway (Railway Board).

Five candidates have been shortlisted for appointment at the O/o Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs, it added.

Direct Link to check SSC LDC 2017 result link

Read Also SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Out At sscmpr.org; Direct Link Here

The commission has also announced cut-off marks for these posts in the result notification.

“The candidates recommended are subject to fulfilling all the eligibility conditions prescribed in the Notice of the Examination and also subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photograph, signatures, handwritings, etc. on the Application Forms, Admission Certificates, etc. The result is available on SSC’s website: https://ssc.nic.in,” SSC said.

“The result of the AFHQ Cadre has not been declared as per the order dated 18.05.2023 of the Hon’ble CAT, PB New Delhi passed in OA No. 2351/2017 & 2600/2017. Details of marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on website of the Commission shortly,” it added.