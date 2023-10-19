SSC JHT Answer Key 2023 For Paper I Released, Click Here For Link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 (Paper-I). Eligible applicants can download the answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Applicants may submit suggestions, if any, until October 20 at 6 p.m. A cost of Rs 100 is levied for each suggestions.
“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted only online from 18.10.2023 (6:00 PM) to 20.10.2023 (6:00 PM) on payment of INR100(Rupees One Hundred Only)/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 20.10.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheet(s) since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” reads the notification.
The computer based exam was conducted on October 16, 2023.
Steps to download the answer key:
Visit the official website
On the homepage, click on JHT provisional answer key 2023 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
