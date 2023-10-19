SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 OUT | Direct Link To Check

SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 OUT | ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their SSC MTS and Havaldar result 2023 on the official website which is ssc.nic.in

A total of 11,450 candidates have successfully passed the exam, with 11,255 qualifying for the position in MTS and 195 for Havaldar.

The examination for the computer base SSC MTS and Havaldar , were held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and then from June 13 to 20.

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Navigate to the website's result page.

Access to the 'Others' section.

MTS exam results can be found by clicking on the link.

Lists 1 and 2 will be shown as PDF files. Download the files and check your results.

The SSC MTS answer key was released on September 17, and the period to raise objections concluded on September 20.