 SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 OUT | Direct Link To Check
SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 OUT | Direct Link To Check

SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 OUT | Direct Link To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN recruitment 2023, scroll down for the steps and direct link to download scorecard.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 OUT | ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their SSC MTS and Havaldar result 2023 on the official website which is ssc.nic.in

A total of 11,450 candidates have successfully passed the exam, with 11,255 qualifying for the position in MTS and 195 for Havaldar.

The examination for the computer base SSC MTS and Havaldar , were held in two phases from May 2 to 19 and then from June 13 to 20.

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Navigate to the website's result page.

Access to the 'Others' section.

MTS exam results can be found by clicking on the link.

Lists 1 and 2 will be shown as PDF files. Download the files and check your results.

The SSC MTS answer key was released on September 17, and the period to raise objections concluded on September 20.

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Admit Card Released, Check Details
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Time Table To Be Out Soon; Details Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 OUT | Direct Link To Check

UP Shocker: Class 2 Student Expelled From School Over Inability To Speak Fluent English In Greater...

FPJ's ‘Summery’ Winners Talk About Their Internships

Bombay HC Refuses To Reinstate Student's Admission After He Fails To Produce Caste Scrutiny...

