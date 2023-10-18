SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Admit Card Released, Check Details

Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II test 2023 on Tuesday. Prospective candidates can obtain an admit card by visiting the SSC's official websites.

Admit cards can also be downloaded via SSC's regional websites. The exam will be held on October 26 and 27, across the country. Candidates who have passed the Tier I examination are eligible to take for the Tier II examination. Tier II will consist of administering Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III on various shifts or days. Paper I is required for all offered positions. Candidates must complete all section

Here are the steps to obtain the SSC CGL admit cards:

Visit the official SSC regional websites.

On the homepage, click on the link for SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for Tier II. This action will redirect you to a new page where you must input the necessary information.

Click the "Submit" button, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and proceed to download it.

Make sure to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,500 vacancies in various government departments. The registration process commenced on April 3 and concluded on May 3, 2023. For further relevant information, candidates are advised to refer to the official SSC website.