 SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Admit Card Released, Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Admit Card Released, Check Details

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Admit Card Released, Check Details

Tier II will consist of the administration of Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III on different shifts or days. Paper-I is mandatory for all available positions.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II test 2023 on Tuesday. Prospective candidates can obtain an admit card by visiting the SSC's official websites.

Admit cards can also be downloaded via SSC's regional websites. The exam will be held on October 26 and 27, across the country. Candidates who have passed the Tier I examination are eligible to take for the Tier II examination. Tier II will consist of administering Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III on various shifts or days. Paper I is required for all offered positions. Candidates must complete all section

Here are the steps to obtain the SSC CGL admit cards:

Visit the official SSC regional websites.

On the homepage, click on the link for SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for Tier II. This action will redirect you to a new page where you must input the necessary information.

Click the "Submit" button, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and proceed to download it.

Make sure to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,500 vacancies in various government departments. The registration process commenced on April 3 and concluded on May 3, 2023. For further relevant information, candidates are advised to refer to the official SSC website.

Read Also
SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Out For Tier II Exam, Direct Link To Download
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Food Poisoning Cases At AMU, Over 300 Women Students Hospitalized

Food Poisoning Cases At AMU, Over 300 Women Students Hospitalized

ED Attaches Fresh Assets Of Arrested Accused In Himachal Pradesh Scholarship 'Scam'

ED Attaches Fresh Assets Of Arrested Accused In Himachal Pradesh Scholarship 'Scam'

These Are 10 Queer Friendly College Campuses Across India

These Are 10 Queer Friendly College Campuses Across India

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Admit Card Released, Check Details

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Admit Card Released, Check Details

NEET PG Admission 2023: 'Fake' Admission Forms Makes Rounds On Social Media; MCC Raises Alarm

NEET PG Admission 2023: 'Fake' Admission Forms Makes Rounds On Social Media; MCC Raises Alarm