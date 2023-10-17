SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Out For Tier II Exam, Direct Link To Download

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Out For Tier II Exam | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL admit card 2023 for Tier II. Candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination can download the admit card through the regional websites of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/RegionalNetwork.

Vacancy Details for SSC CGL Admit Card 2023:

SSC will recruitment for around 7500 posts in the organization.

SSC CGL 2023 exam date

The commission will held the SSC CGL Tier II examination will be held on October 26 to October 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. The registration process was started on April 3 and ended on May 3, 2023.

Those candidates who have qualified Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for Tier II examination.

Tier-II will include conducting of Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III in separate shift(s)/ day(s).

Paper-I is compulsory for all the posts. It will be mandatory for the candidates to qualify all the sections of Paper-I.

Steps to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of SSC regional sites.

Click on SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for Tier II available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

