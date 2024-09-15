 SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October 14

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October 14

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced 39,481 vacancies for Constable (General Duty), Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy positions in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
IStock images (Representational Pic)

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: For the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a list of 39,481 open positions for Constable (General Duty) positions, Rifleman (GD) positions in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy positions in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The application process is currently underway.

Available Positions

The hiring procedure will result in the filling of up to 39,481 posts. As general duty constables in the Border Security Force (BSF), riflemen (general duty) in the Assam Rifles (AR), sepoys in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), the shortlisted candidates would be engaged.

-BSF: 15654 posts

FPJ Shorts
Drug Bust: Punjab Police Nab Army Deserter, Seizes 12.5 Kg Heroin
Drug Bust: Punjab Police Nab Army Deserter, Seizes 12.5 Kg Heroin
IMD: Mumbai’s Urban Radar Network Expands With 4 New Radars; Check Details Here
IMD: Mumbai’s Urban Radar Network Expands With 4 New Radars; Check Details Here
Medical Miracle: 19-Day-Old Infant Undergoes Historic Coil Embolisation For Intracranial Aneurysm, Setting Milestone In India
Medical Miracle: 19-Day-Old Infant Undergoes Historic Coil Embolisation For Intracranial Aneurysm, Setting Milestone In India
SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October 14
SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October 14

-CISF: 7145 posts

-CRPF: 11541 posts

-SSB: 819 posts

Through the official website, ssc.gov.in, candidates may apply for the positions until October 14 at 11:00 PM.

Read Also
SSC Issues Warning Of Strict Legal Action Against Malpractices In Recruitment Exams; Check Official...
article-image

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Application Costs

A ₹100/-application fee is required. No money is needed from female candidates, those who qualify for reservation, or those who belong to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or Ex-Servicemen (ESM).

Qualifications

Before the deadline of January 1, 2025, candidates must have passed their matriculation test or their tenth class from an accredited university or board in order to be able to apply for the exam. On January 1, 2025, a candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October...

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October...

Bureau Of Indian Standard Is Hiring: Apply For Assistant Positions By September 30!

Bureau Of Indian Standard Is Hiring: Apply For Assistant Positions By September 30!

VIDEO: 'What Difference Does It Make', Little Girl’s Mind-Blowing Reason For Avoiding Studies...

VIDEO: 'What Difference Does It Make', Little Girl’s Mind-Blowing Reason For Avoiding Studies...

UGC NET 2024: Students Allege 60+ Errors In History Paper Answer Key; Slam NTA Over High...

UGC NET 2024: Students Allege 60+ Errors In History Paper Answer Key; Slam NTA Over High...

VIDEO: Student-Teacher Duo’s Swag Dance To ‘UP Wala Thumka’ Takes Internet By Storm

VIDEO: Student-Teacher Duo’s Swag Dance To ‘UP Wala Thumka’ Takes Internet By Storm