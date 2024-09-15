SSC GD Recruitment 2024: 39,481 Open Positions for Constables, Riflemen, & Sepoys; Apply By October 14

IStock images (Representational Pic)

SSC GD Recruitment 2024: For the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a list of 39,481 open positions for Constable (General Duty) positions, Rifleman (GD) positions in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy positions in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The application process is currently underway.

Available Positions

The hiring procedure will result in the filling of up to 39,481 posts. As general duty constables in the Border Security Force (BSF), riflemen (general duty) in the Assam Rifles (AR), sepoys in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), the shortlisted candidates would be engaged.

-BSF: 15654 posts

-CISF: 7145 posts

-CRPF: 11541 posts

-SSB: 819 posts

Through the official website, ssc.gov.in, candidates may apply for the positions until October 14 at 11:00 PM.

How To Apply?



Step 1: Go to the official website



Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link



Step 3: Login using the required credentials



Step 4: Now, fill out the application form



Step 5: Upload the required documents



Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees



Step 7: Submit the form



Step 8: Save and download for future

Application Costs



A ₹100/-application fee is required. No money is needed from female candidates, those who qualify for reservation, or those who belong to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or Ex-Servicemen (ESM).



Qualifications



Before the deadline of January 1, 2025, candidates must have passed their matriculation test or their tenth class from an accredited university or board in order to be able to apply for the exam. On January 1, 2025, a candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 23.