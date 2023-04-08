SSC GD Constable Result 2023 released on ssc.nic.in; check details here

Mumbai: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the post of GD Constable today, April 8, 2023 on the portal ssc.nic.in.
The result indicates the candidates who appeared for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 from January 10, 2023 to February 12, 2023 in the computer test mode have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Measurement Test.
"Representations received from the candidates with regard to answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary before preparing the final Answer Keys. The final answer keys been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 17.04.2023 to 08.05.2023," reads an official. notice
The scorecard will be available from April 27, 2023 on the official website of the commission.
