SSC GD Constable 2025: Application Window Closes On October 14, Last Chance to Register

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 on Monday, October 14, 2024. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The exam is for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Assam Rifles, and Narcotics Control Bureau.
The application fee is ₹100, though female candidates, SC/ST, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservations are exempted. Payment can be made online via UPI, Net Banking, or Debit cards. Applicants must have passed the 10th Class (Matriculation) exam by January 1, 2025, and be between 18-23 years old.
The last date for fee payment is October 15, 2024, and the correction window will be open from November 5 to 7, 2024. The computer-based exam is expected to take place between January and February 2025.
Vacancy details:
BSF: 15,654 posts
CISF: 7,145 posts
CRPF: 11,541 posts
SSB: 819 posts
ITBP: 3,017 posts
AR: 1,248 posts
SSF: 35 posts
NCB: 22 posts
For more details, visit the official SSC website