SSC GD Constable 2023 PET/PST Result OUT At ssc.nic.in; Check Medical Exam Date

SSC GD Constable 2023 Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for General Duty (GD) Constable candidates who appeared in the SSC (GD) exam 2023 on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) held the PET and PST for the selected candidates at various centers across India.

DME for male and female candidates

A selected group of candidates who passed the PET/PST round will proceed to the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). According to the CRPF the official the SSC GD Constable medical test will begin July 17, 2023 onwards.

Qualified candidates will undergo a comprehensive medical assessment conducted by Medical Boards appointed by the CAPFs.

Documents Verification at the time of DME:

Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate for age, name, and educational qualification.

Residence Certificate/Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority.

NCC Certificate. (if applicable)

Certificate from serving defense personnel.

Affidavit from Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Caste certificates from candidates seeking reservation/age relaxation.

Certificate from candidates seeking relaxation in height/chest measurement.

Certificate from District Collector/District Magistrate regarding dependent applicants of riot victims.

Birth/Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee.

A total of 1.46 lakh male and female applicants have qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The DME will take place at designated centres determined by the CAPFs.