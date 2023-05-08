 SSC GD Constable scorecard 2022 releasing today; check steps to download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC GD Constable scorecard 2022 releasing today; check steps to download

SSC GD Constable scorecard 2022 releasing today; check steps to download

The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 was held from January 10 to February 14 and the results were announced on April 8.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
As per the official result notice, the SSC GD marks were to be displayed on 27 April 2023. | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the marks of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. As per the official result notice, the SSC GD marks were to be displayed on 27 April 2023.

The SSC GD scorecard or marks 2023 will be revealed for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. The qualified as well as non-qualified candidates get to see their marks in the SSC GD exam 2022.

The SSC GD 2022 Exam took place from 10 January to 14 February 2023. The SSC GD result was released on 8 April, 2023. The SSC GD cut-off 2023 was also released along with the results. The final SSC GD answer key 2023 was released on 17 April 2023.

SSC GD Scorecard 2023: Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website- ssc.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the SSC GD marks download link

  3. Key in the required login credentials

  4. Click on the Result/Marks tab

  5. SSC GD Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

  6. Download and take a printout of the same for future use

Read Also
AP SSC Class 10 results declared! Scores out at bse.ap.gov.in; check all updates here
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Student develops unique shoe, produces electricity while walking

West Bengal: Student develops unique shoe, produces electricity while walking

SSC GD Constable scorecard 2022 releasing today; check steps to download

SSC GD Constable scorecard 2022 releasing today; check steps to download

Tamil Nadu: More than 94% of students pass HSE class 12th public exams

Tamil Nadu: More than 94% of students pass HSE class 12th public exams

Bihar arranges special flight to bring back students stranded in Manipur

Bihar arranges special flight to bring back students stranded in Manipur

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban closed for students up to Class 8 due to heavy rains

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban closed for students up to Class 8 due to heavy rains