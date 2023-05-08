SSC GD Constable scorecard 2022 releasing today; check steps to download

As per the official result notice, the SSC GD marks were to be displayed on 27 April 2023. | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the marks of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. As per the official result notice, the SSC GD marks were to be displayed on 27 April 2023.

The SSC GD scorecard or marks 2023 will be revealed for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. The qualified as well as non-qualified candidates get to see their marks in the SSC GD exam 2022.

The SSC GD 2022 Exam took place from 10 January to 14 February 2023. The SSC GD result was released on 8 April, 2023. The SSC GD cut-off 2023 was also released along with the results. The final SSC GD answer key 2023 was released on 17 April 2023.

SSC GD Scorecard 2023: Steps to check