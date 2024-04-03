SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Out: Check for Download Link and More Details | Representative Image

The SSC GD Answer Key 2024 has been published by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today on ssc.gov.in. The candidates appearing for the said exam can check their answer keys on the official website. Candidates can check their marks and know the correct answer key for all the questions.

This exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the post of GD Constable. The exam was conducted in an online mode. The total number of vacancies available for the post are 26146, according to the official notification. The exam was conducted from April 20, 2024 and concluded on April 29, 2024.

Important details of the exam

Notification release date: 24th November 2023

Exam Dates: 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th February 2024, and 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 11th, and 12th March 2024

Re-Exam Date: 30th March 2024

Mode of Examination: Online

Answer key: 3rd April 2024

How to download the answer key?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the SSC i.e. ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the provided Answer Key link on the homepage of the official website.

Step 3: Enter your correct and required login credentials.

Step 4: Click 'Submit' to proceed further.

The answer key will appear on your screen.

Check all the details thoroughly.

Save and download the answer key for your future reference in hard copy and soft copy.

In order to get the latest and detailed information, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of SSC GD i.e. ssc.gov.in.