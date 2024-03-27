SSC GD Re-exam Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now On ssc.gov.in

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued admit cards for the SSC GD Re-exam, available on the new SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can access their admit cards by logging in with their registration numbers and passwords.

The re-exam is scheduled for March 30, 2024. Admit cards have been released for the Central Region (CR) and Northern Region (NR) so far. It's essential for candidates to download their hall tickets, as entry to the exam hall will not be granted without them.

SSC has announced the re-exam for 16,185 candidates on March 30, 2024, and the admit cards are now available on the official website. Refer to the provided links to download the admit cards for specific regions.

How to Download SSC GD Re-Admit Card:

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number and password.

4. Your hall ticket will be displayed; download it for the GD Constable re-exam.

5. Make sure to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Details on SSC GD Hall Ticket:

Candidates should carefully check their admit cards for accuracy, including personal details, exam date, and center information. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should promptly contact the exam authority.