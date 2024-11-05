SSC GD 2025: Correction Window Opens At ssc.gov.in; Check How To Make Changes Here

The Staff Selection Commission will open the application correction window for the SSC GD 2025 today, November 5, 2024. On the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, candidates can revise their application for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. On November 7, 2024, the application form correction period ends.

Important dates:

SSC GD Application started: September 5, 2024

SSC GD Application closed: October 14, 2024

Correction Window open: November 5, 2024

Last Date for Correction: November 7, 2024

How to make corrections in SSC GD 2025 application form:

Step 1: Visit the SSC’s official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter the necessary information after clicking the login link.

Step 3: The application form will appear on the screen after it is finished.

Step 4: Review the application and make the necessary changes.

Step 5: To download the confirmation page, click submit.

Step 6: Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

The recruitment test is being held for 39,481 positions, including Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the SSC's official website.