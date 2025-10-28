Government Announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 Across 13 Scientific Fields; IIT Madras Shines With Three Awardees; Check Full List

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 | Official Notification

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025: The Government of India has announced the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025, the nation's highest award for extraordinary achievements in science, technology, and innovation. It is an award to honour individuals and groups for their pathbreaking achievements in 13 fields, solidifying India's commitment to becoming a scientific superpower of the world.

India's Top Honour for Scientific Achievement

Established to recognise outstanding achievement in research and innovation, Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is awarded in four categories namely Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva–Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, and Vigyan Team. The awards cut across disciplines like Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Engineering, Medicine, Space Science, and Agricultural Sciences, among others.

The prizes are administered by a high-level committee led by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, with nominations examined through a process involving senior scientists and heads of departments.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweets, "Heartiest congratulations to all the distinguished scientists and innovators honoured with the Rashtriya Vigyan Puruskar 2025 Awards. The awards celebrate India's finest scientific minds whose pathbreaking contribution is driving innovation…

Prof. Jayant Narlikar Honoured Posthumously

Renowned astrophysicist Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar has been posthumously conferred the Vigyan Ratna for his lifetime contributions to Physics.

Under the Vigyan Shri category, some of the prominent recipients are Dr. K. Thangaraj (Biological Sciences), Prof. Pradeep Thalappil (Chemistry), and Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Agricultural Science), among others.

IIT Madras Shines With Three Awardees

In a moment of pride for the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, three professors have been recognised among this year's honourees.

Prof. Thalappil Pradeep – Vigyan Shri (Chemistry)

Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam – Vigyan Yuva–SSB (Engineering Sciences)

Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal – Vigyan Yuva–SSB (Computer Science and Engineering)

@iitmadras proudly congratulates Prof. Thalappil Pradeep, Prof. Shweta Agarwal, and Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam on being honoured with the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 — one of India's highest recognitions for contributions to science and technology.

Their achievements…



Their achievements… pic.twitter.com/XpnO1e0eMy — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) October 27, 2025

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 is a testament to the rich research culture of India and its constant pursuit of the next generation of scientific minds. The award ceremony will be conducted in due course.