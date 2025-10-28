Government Announces Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 Across 13 Scientific Fields; IIT Madras Shines With Three Awardees; Check Full List

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025: The Government of India has announced the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025, the nation's highest award for extraordinary achievements in science, technology, and innovation. It is an award to honour individuals and groups for their pathbreaking achievements in 13 fields, solidifying India's commitment to becoming a scientific superpower of the world.
India's Top Honour for Scientific Achievement
Established to recognise outstanding achievement in research and innovation, Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar is awarded in four categories namely Vigyan Ratna, Vigyan Shri, Vigyan Yuva–Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar, and Vigyan Team. The awards cut across disciplines like Physics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Engineering, Medicine, Space Science, and Agricultural Sciences, among others.
The prizes are administered by a high-level committee led by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, with nominations examined through a process involving senior scientists and heads of departments.
Prof. Jayant Narlikar Honoured Posthumously
Renowned astrophysicist Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar has been posthumously conferred the Vigyan Ratna for his lifetime contributions to Physics.
Under the Vigyan Shri category, some of the prominent recipients are Dr. K. Thangaraj (Biological Sciences), Prof. Pradeep Thalappil (Chemistry), and Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Agricultural Science), among others.
IIT Madras Shines With Three Awardees
In a moment of pride for the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, three professors have been recognised among this year's honourees.
Prof. Thalappil Pradeep – Vigyan Shri (Chemistry)
Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam – Vigyan Yuva–SSB (Engineering Sciences)
Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal – Vigyan Yuva–SSB (Computer Science and Engineering)
The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 is a testament to the rich research culture of India and its constant pursuit of the next generation of scientific minds. The award ceremony will be conducted in due course.