 SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here
The exam is expected to occur in January or February 2025. There are 39,481 vacancies across various forces, requiring candidates to have completed 10th grade and be aged 18 to 23. The application fee is ₹100, exempt for women and SC/ST/ESM candidates.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will accept the last application form for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 today,on October 14, 2024. Candidates wishing to apply today can still do so through the official website ssc.gov.in.

The application window will be open from November 5 to November 7. It is expected that the exam will be taken in CBT format sometime in January to February in the year 2025.

SSC GD 2025: Total Vacancies

This recruitment comprises 39,481 vacant posts of Constable (General Duty) in various forces which are mentioned below:

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 890 posts

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts

Assam Rifles (AR): 1248 posts

Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed 10th grade from a recognized board or university by January 1, 2025. The age requirement is between 18 and 23 years as of January 1, 2025.

Application Fees

A payment of Rs 100 has to be paid as the application processing fee. This fee is however not applicable to female candidates and those who are members of SC, ST, ESM.

