SSC GD 2024 Results To Be Announced Soon, Check Details Here

The results of the recruitment exam for SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination 2024, and Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are anticipated to be released shortly by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC GD results will be available to candidates who took the exam on the commission website i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The exam was administered from February 20 to March 7, with a retake scheduled for March 30 for those who had technological difficulties. In order to fill 26,146 positions, the following organizations are holding the SSC GD 2024. There are 1490 in AR, 635 in SSB, 3337 in CRPF, and 3189 in ITBP. 296 vacancies exist in SSF, 11025 in CISF, and 6174 in BSF.

Earlier this month, the provisional SSC GD answer key was released. The examination's results will be announced shortly.

Steps To Check The Result

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the commission's official website.

Step 2: Click the results tab to open.

Step 3: Launch the PDF of the Constable GD exam results.

Step 4: Use the roll number to see the status of your selection.

After passing the computer-based test, candidates move on to the next level of selection, which consists of a medical examination, document verification, physical standard test (PST), and physical step efficiency test (PET). Candidates are advised to keep a thorough check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.