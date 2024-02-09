SSC GD 2024 Exam Center List Released: Check Your Assigned Venue Now!

Representative Image

The SSC has published the exam center list for the SSC GD 2024 exam, alongside the official notification. The objective of this fiercely competitive test is to select qualified individuals for the role of General Duty Constable in several forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSF, SSB, and as riflemen in Assam Rifles (AR). The examination will take place in 74 different cities.

Based on the official announcement, the commission has assigned 105 examination centers for the SSC GD Constable physical efficiency test and physical standard test (PET/PST). Refer to the table below to find out the SSC GD centers for the physical test categorized by force. The commission will share the exam venue information in the SSC GD admit card.

Once the admit card is released, requests for changes in the SSC GD exam centre will not be entertained. Please refer to the article to access the state-wise SSC GD exam centre list.

The SSC will be holding the SSC GD exam from February 20 to March 12 to fill 26,146 job openings. All candidates planning to take the exam should know their assigned exam center to arrive on time.

Read Also Top 5 Tips To Complete Your Exam Paper On Time

The committee will administer the SSC GD exam in four sessions, with examination centers situated in 74 cities. Refer to the table below to find the state-specific codes for SSC GD Constable examination centers.

With more than 5 million candidates registering, applicants had to choose their desired test center when applying. The commission has assigned exam centers for the SSC GD Constable 2024 exam based on these choices for successfully registered candidates.