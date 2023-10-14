SSC February 2024 Exam Dates Released; Check Schedule

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission issued the SSC February Exam Calendar 2024. The exam dates have been released for exams to be conducted in the month of February, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 and Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2020-2022 will be conducted on 6 February 2024.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the SSC February Exam Calendar 2024 link available

SSC Exam Calendar 2024 PDF will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

