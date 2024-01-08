SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key And Marks Declared: Download Now

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

In a recent development, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final answer key and marks for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Examination, 2023. The announcement was made on January 8, 2024, following the earlier declaration of the examination results on December 31, 2023.

Here are the key details for candidates eager to access their marks and the final answer key:

Dates to Remember:

Result Declaration:

The result of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023 (Computer Based Examination) was announced on December 31, 2023.

Answer Key and Marks Availability:

The final answer key and marks of shortlisted/not shortlisted candidates will be accessible on the SSC website (https://ssc.nic.in) from January 8, 2024, to January 22, 2024.

How to Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key and Marks:

Navigate to the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link titled "Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023: Uploading of Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Final Answer Keys and Marks."

A new page will be displayed; proceed to enter your login details.

Once logged in, locate the "Result/ Marks" tab on the candidate dashboard.

Download the answer key and marks, and don't forget to take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to utilize this opportunity to verify their individual marks by logging in with their Username (Registration Number) and password (SSC Registration Password).