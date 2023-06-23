SSC CPO Paper II 2022 Final Answer Key OUT at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-II). Candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO exam Paper II 2023 can download the final answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The Commission declared the result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on May 26.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 23.06.2023 (05:00 PM) to 07.07.2023(05:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.

In addition to the final answer keys commission has also uploaded the marks of the individual candidates. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission. Candidates will be able to download the final answer keys and check their marks till July 7.

Steps to download final answer key:

Go to the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link for the final answer key for the exam

Open a pdf containing the answer key link along with important information.

Click on the final answer key link

Enter Log in credentials

Download the final answer key and take printout of it for future reference.