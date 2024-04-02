 SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Applications Released, Check Important Dates
The test is scheduled for June or July of 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Applications Released, Check Important Dates | Representative Image

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination is open for applications, and interested candidates may submit their applications to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). May 1, 2024 is the deadline for online applications. The test is scheduled for June or July of 2024.

The purpose of this recruitment drive is to fill positions for Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA), and Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants may submit their SSC CHSL application form 2024 if they are between the ages of 18 and 27 and have passed the 12th Standard or an equivalent test.

How to apply for the SSC CHSL 2024?

Go to ssc.nic.in to see the official SSC website.

Locate and click the CHSL 2024 application link on the main page.

As a new page loads, candidates are prompted to enter the necessary information.

After making the necessary application fee payments, submit the application.

For future use, preserve a hard copy of the same document.

article-image

Important Dates

Short Notice - April 1, 2024

Detailed Notification Release Date - April 2, 2024

Registration Process Starts - April 2, 2024

Last Date to Apply for SSC CHSL- May 1, 2024

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2024 (Tier-1) - June-July 2024

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam is administered nationally by the Staff Selection Commission each year in order to choose individuals who have completed Higher Secondary for employment in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations under the Government of India.

