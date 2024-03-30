TCS Freshers' Hiring: Apply Now by April 10 | Know How to Apply

Representative pic/ iStock

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has initiated the recruitment process for freshers, accepting applications until April 10. This move comes as a significant relief for engineering graduates affected by the hiring slowdown in several IT firms due to subdued demand.

TCS will conduct tests on April 26 and is welcoming job applications from BTech, BE, MCA, MSc, and MS graduates of the 2024 batch until April 10, as stated on TCS’ career page.

In this recruitment drive, TCS is hiring for three categories — Ninja, Digital, and Prime.

The Ninja category offers a package of Rs 3.36 lakhs per annum for various roles, while the Digital and Prime categories offer Rs 7 lakhs and Rs 9-11.5 lakhs per annum, respectively, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The number of vacancies has not been disclosed by TCS.

This recruitment drive aligns with the management’s remarks during the December 2023 earnings call, where TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad expressed, “We have commenced our campus hiring process for the next year and see tremendous excitement among freshers to join TCS.”

Lakkad mentioned that specifying the number of hires would be challenging, though it would be substantial. For FY2023-24, TCS had aimed to hire 40,000 freshers.

Moreover, Tata Consultancy Services recently announced achieving the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI (GenAI) Competency as a launch partner. With over 350,000 employees trained on foundational skills in GenAI, TCS is well-equipped to develop one of the largest AI-ready workforces globally.

This unique specialization from AWS further solidifies TCS’ position as a leading transformation partner for customers in the AI domain.

To apply for TCS jobs:

Step 1: Log on to the TCS NextStep Portal

Step 2: Register and Apply for the Drive

Scenario A: If you are a registered user under the TCS NextStep Portal, 'IT' category, kindly log in with your TCS Reference ID (CT / DT reference number) and proceed to complete the application form. Upon submission, kindly click on ‘Apply For Drive’.