SSC CHSL Registration Window Opens, Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply

Starting on April 8, candidates could register online for the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2024. The SSC hopes to fill 3712 positions in the commission overall through the hiring campaign.

Group C positions, including junior secretariat assistant and data entry operators for different ministries, lower divisional clerks, departments, statutory bodies, tribunals, offices of the Government of India, and several constitutional bodies, among others, will be filled through the SSC CHSL recruitment exam.

Applicants may register for the SSC CHSL 2024 exam by May 9 at 11 p.m. at ssc.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To take the recruitment exam, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 27 as of August 1st, this year. Nonetheless, there is a relaxation of the maximum age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

Candidates must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent exam from an accredited board or university.

Salary

Junior Secretariat Assistants (JSAs) and Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) who are hired will be paid between Rs 19,900 and Rs 63,200. Positions requiring data entry will pay between Rs 25,500 and Rs 81,100, and Rs 29,200 and Rs 92,300.

Application fees

Applicants must pay a 100 rupee application fee. Women, people with SC, ST, PwBD, and ESM are not required to pay any exam fees, though.

How to apply?





Locate and click the registration link on the homepage.



Before logging in to the portal, candidates must register themselves.



Apply for the appropriate post on the new page.



Upload all necessary files and pay the application fee to finish the application process.



Fill out the SSC CHSL 2024 application and print it out for your records.



Exam Pattern and Screening Process

On May 10 and 11, the application correction window will stay open. In June or July, the SSC CHSL 2024 tier-I exam will take place. Later on, the precise schedule will be revealed. There will be two sections to the computer-based SSC CHSL exam: Tier I and Tier II. There will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the tier-I exam. In contrast, tier II will consist of a typing test and a skill test. The candidates who pass the Tier I exam will be invited to take the Tier II exam. The candidates' overall performance in the tier II exam will be the only factor used to prepare the final merit list.