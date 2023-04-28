 SSC CHSL 2021 final result out at ssc.nic.in; 5998 candidates recommended
Those candidates who appeared for the document verification process of the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) examination, 2021 can check the results form the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
SSC CHSL final result out | Official

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC CHSL Final Result 2021 yesterday, April 27.

Those candidates who have appeared for the document verification process of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who qualified for the skill test were shortlisted for the document verification process.

The notice confirms that the final selection as well as allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in ‘DV and Tier-III (Skill Test)’ have been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in ‘Tier-I+Tier-II’ examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments given by them at the time of Document Verification, subject to fulfilling the required standards.

A total of 5998 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment. The commission notified a total of 6013 vacancies.

The result of Skill Test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 was declared by the Commission on March 18 for shortlisting the candidates to appear in document verification.

A total of 16,160 applicants were declared qualified to appear for the document verification round. 

The SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 2 result was declared on December 16 last year. The commission shortlisted a total of 35,023 candidates for appearing in typing test.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2021 final result:

  • visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • click on results link available on the home page.

  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CHSL link.

  • The result links will be available.

  • click on the link and PDF file will open.

  • check the result and download the page.

  • keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

