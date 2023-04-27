ICAI CA exam 2023 rescheduled for Jalandhar & Jharsuguda centres due to By-elections

rescheduled for Jalandhar & Jharsuguda centres due to By-elections | Photot credits: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the ICAI CA Inter 2023 exam for Jalandhar (Punjab) and Jharsuguda (Orissa) centres which was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023.

The exam now will be conducted at these two centres on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).

The official notice reads, "Paper – 4 (Taxation) scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday) in Jalandhar (Punjab) and Jharsuguda (Odisha) stands re-scheduled and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on May 20, 2023 (Saturday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM and at same Examination Centres."

Earlier the ICAI has released the CA Inter/Final admit cards on April 17.

The exam were rescheduled due to the Parliamentary By-elections at these two exam centres.

The updated admit card for the postponement have already been released and candidates from these two exam centres can download their revised admit cards.

The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Official notifiication by ICAI | ICAI

However, the schedule of exam for all cities and dates shall remain unchanged.

The foundation course examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023. Inter course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023.

Group II will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. The final course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023.

Earlier, exam on May 10 in Karnataka has also been rescheduled due to the general elections and will be conducted on May 20, 2023.

Candidates can now download their admit cards for ICAI CA Inter 2023 exam using their registration number and password.

Earlier, the institute has released the CA exam dates 2023 for Foundation Inter and CA Final programmes.