SSC CHSL 2024 Notification To Be Out Soon On ssc.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Cut Off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC CHSL 2024 notification soon. The official website ssc.gov.in will contain the detailed notification which will include information about the number of vacancies for various posts, eligibility criteria, application process, and the examination pattern.

The last date to apply for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Examination is May 1, 2024. However, the Commission has mentioned that the examination date is tentative and can be changed if required.

Selection process:

The SSC CHSL selection process will consist of three stages: Tier 1 Examination, Tier 2 Examination, and a Typing Test. It is important to note that the typing test is only for LDC/JSA vacancies.

Details mentioned on the notification:

Candidates can check the following details mentioned in the official notification.

• The number of vacancies for each post.

• Eligibility Criteria.

• Total Vacancies.

• Pattern and Scheme of the examination.

• Application Fee.

• Application Process.

Steps To Apply:

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the link that reads ‘SSC CHSL 2024’.

Step 3: Register yourself.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 7: Download the SSC CHSL Application Form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria: According to the official notification, candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age to be eligible for SSC CHSL 2024.

CutOff Marks:

• Unreserved Category: 30%

• OBC/EWS: 25%

• Other Categories: 20%

For more details regarding the SSC CHSL 2024 Schedule, candidates are advised to visit the official website.