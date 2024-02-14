SSC CHSL 2023 Vacancies & Option-Cum-Preference Form Released | Apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC official

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the ultimate openings for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2023. In addition to the openings, the commission has also unveiled the SSC CHSL 2023 option-cum-preference form. Applicants can indicate their post preferences via the official website, ssc.nic.in. The deadline for submitting the options is February 18, 2024.

“Before the declaration of final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2023 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e., https://ssc.nic.in,wherein a tab for submission of Option-cumPreference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) will be activated which will remain active during the period from 13.02.2024 to 18.02.2024,” said SSC in an official notice.

The commission stated that candidates who do not indicate their preferences will not have another chance to do so under any circumstances, and they will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list or selection.

“Persons with Benchmark Disabilities ( PwBDs) candidates must ensure that they give preference only for those posts which are identified as suitable for their disabilities. Allocation of posts will be made as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination on the basis of 'merit-cum-preference of posts'. The candidature of a PwBD candidate will get cancelled by the User Department concerned if he/ she gets selected for a post that is not identified as suitable for his/ her disabilities,” SSC further said.