SSC Stenographer Grade C And D 2023 Final Results Declared, Know How To Check | Representational Pic

The Stenographer Grade "C" and "D" final results for the 2023 test were announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on February 8.



Applicants can view the SSC Stenographer final result 2023 by logging in with their registration number and birthdate. The official website will soon include the complete scores of the qualifying and disqualified candidates.

The candidates' selection is purely provisional and will be based on their performance in the document verification process conducted by the user departments. According to the SSC notice, the concerned user departments and organizations must request supporting documentation for educational qualifications, caste, category, etc. during the document verification.

How to check?

Through the official website at ssc.nic.in, candidates who took the recruitment exam may now check the SSC Stenographer final result 2023 for grade C and D vacancies.

Go to ssc.nic.in, the official website.

Select the SSC Steno Grade C, D final result link from the homepage.

The screen will display the SSC Steno final result for 2023.

Verify and save the outcome for further use.

Up to 3,596 applicants were eligible for the grade C stenographer skill exam, and more than 18,299 for the grade D exam. Of them, a careers360 study indicates that 1,901 candidates took the grade C exam and 9,947 candidates took the grade D exam. 78 individuals have been qualified for the stenographer grade C posts, and 1,145 candidates have been qualified for the stenographer grade D posts, according to the result notice. The commission published the final answer key for the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2023 examination in December 2023.

The commission further stated that the documents pertaining to the Essential Qualifications, caste, category, and other credentials would be examined before the final decision is made. The candidate's candidature shall be terminated if any of the claims stated in the application are not supported by certificates or other paperwork.